MANILA – It seems like Julia Montes is getting more comfortable now sharing pictures of her and actor Coco Martin.

This after Montes shared on Instagram a photo of her and Martin, albeit taken separately, but taken from the same post.

“Today is a great day to smile and be happy,” the actress wrote in the caption.

In the picture, the two of them are seating by the shore most likely in Ilocos, where they are currently filming “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Montes has long been rumored to be Martin’s girlfriend, but neither has ever gone on record to confirm an official relationship.

They were first paired onscreen in 2012, in the phenomenal series “Walang Hanggan,” and went on to co-star in “A Moment In Time” in 2013, “Ikaw Lamang” in 2014, “Wanasapanataym” in 2015.

Montes’ addition as Martin’s latest leading lady in “Ang Probinsyano” marked their first project together in six years.