MANILA – Jake Ejercito and Andi Eigenmann both took to social media to celebrate the 10th birthday of their daughter Ellie.

Ejercito first shared a series of pictures of him and Ellie through the years.

“Carrying you through the waves of life for a decade now!! And I promise to continue doing so endlessly, every single day,” he wrote in the caption.

Before greeting her a happy birthday, Ejercito declared that there will never be enough room in this world for his love for Ellie.

Meanwhile, Eigenmann shared a photo of her and Ellie as they celebrated her actual birthday on Tuesday.

“She’s been busy growing up and doing her own thing with her friends lately so I spent the entire day (still ongoing) with her just doing whatever and going wherever she wanted,” she said.

Eigenmann then told her daughter that she loves her very much.

“I love you very much my girl! I hope your first day as 10-year old has been going well for you, and that you wouldn’t mind having me tag along your adventures till we are old and grey,” she said.

Ellie has been living with Eigenmann in Siargao, while she flies to Manila from time to time to be with Ejercito.

For her birthday, however, Ejercito flew to Siargao along with his family to mark the special occasion.