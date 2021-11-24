MANILA – "The Tapes," an iWant original series starring Yassi Pressman and Sam Milby, will soon become available on Netflix.

The series will start streaming on December 3, the streaming platform’s announced.





The series follows the story of two cops who "investigate a mysterious tapes of a woman who vanished years ago and are drawn into the haunting world of the occult."

Directed by Malaysian-born and Philippine-based filmmaker Bradley Liew, “The Tapes” was first released on March 18, 2020 on iWant.

The cast also includes Ricky Davao, Felix Rocco, Perry Dizon, Barbara Ruaro and Brian Sy with the special participation of Cherie Gil.

On Instagram, Pressman expressed her excitement that "The Tapes" will be available on Netflix.



"Wow another blessing. Thank you Loooord! Hayyyy, I'm so excited to announce that our baby #TheTapes an iWant TFC original series and Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020 national winner for best original programme by a streamer is now coming to the international streaming platform Netflix," she wrote.