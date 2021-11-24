Kelvin (Adrian Lindayag) comes out as gay to his father Victor (Lito Pimentel) in the ‘Love Wins’ episode of ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A father’s unconditional love for his son, who long feared that he won't be accepted for his sexuality, moved viewers of “Marry Me, Me Marry You” to tears, and drew praise for the heartfelt performance of the actors.

In the recent episode aptly titled “Love Wins,” Kelvin, portrayed by Adrian Lindayag, finally mustered the courage to tell his father, Victor, played by Lito Pimentel, that he is gay.

Victor had been frequently asking Kelvin about his prospects for a girlfriend, putting his son in an awkward position of pretending to be interested while being increasingly frustrated with having to hide the truth.

With the support of his adopted sister Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and his mother Elvie (Cherry Pie Picache), Kelvin now gathered his resolve to tell his father his real identity.

“Lagi kong sinasabi sa puso ko, ‘Huwag mong bibiguin si Papang.’ Pero ang totoong gusto ng puso ko, Pang… Papang, bakla po ako,” he said.

Victor revealed he had always had an inkling, recalling an instance during Kelvin’s childhood when he was bullied by his schoolmates.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Referring to always asking Kelvin about having a girlfriend, Victor admitted, “Mali ako doon.”

“Bakit ako aasang magiging ibang tao ka, e ang minahal ko ay si Kelvin. Hindi si Kelvin, hindi si Kelvin na bakla. Si Kelvin na ako… Mahal na mahal kita, anak,” he assured his son.

The emotional scene proved affecting for viewers of the primetime series, going by the flood of comments commending the portrayals of both Lindayag and Pimentel, and those wishing the same kind of unconditional love to be experienced by anyone going through a similar situation as Kelvin.

“Dasal ko na sana lahat ng taong dinadanas ang pinagdaraanan ni Kelvin ay makakuha din ng ganitong klaseng pagmamahal at pagtanggap mula sa kanilang mga kaibigan at lalo na sa pamilya,” user Souxie Ayin wrote on YouTube.

“Bakit napakagaling niyo magpaiyak?” fan Choi Era said. “Super ganda ng serye na ‘to. Daming moral lesson, dami mo matutunan lalo na ang pagmamahal sa pamilya.”

“Sobrang tagos sa puso ang eksena,” viewer Juvy Lopez commented. “Nakakadala, ‘yung ‘di mo mapigilang lumuha. Sarap ulit-uliting panoorin.”

Lindayag, who is openly gay, expressed hopes that Kelvin’s story would inspire viewers of “Marry Me, Marry You” to discuss “love in all forms” especially within families.

“Ang empowering mapanood nito sa TV,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to Kelvin’s line declaring his gender identity.

“Pero marami pa ring katulad ni Kelvin dati na nahihirapang maging bukas sa mga pamilya nila. I hope this scene inspires our Kapamilyas to start discussing love in all forms more openly among their families, lalo na ang usapin ng SOGIE,” he said, referring sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Lindayag, who is also an advocate for the queer community, said he prays “for a country where we are all free to love, a country with laws that protect its people from gender-based discrimination.”

Quoting Kelvin’s mother Elvie pertaining to Victor, Lindayag added: “Sana lahat ng tatay, katulad mo, ‘yung mapagmahal at tumatanggap ng walang panghuhusga.”

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, with two-day advance releases on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC