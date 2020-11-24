WATCH: Alexa Ilacad directs, produces own music video for her latest single

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad has released the music video of her latest single "Love at First Sight."

Ilacad herself wrote, directed, produced and starred in the over three-minute music video.

"Had way too much fun shooting the #LoveAtFirstSight music video. Please watch if you haven’t yet and let me know your favorite part," Ilacad wrote in an Instagram post.

In an interview with Monster RX93.1, Ilacad said she hopes people will see her "maturity" in her newest song.

"I wanted people that when they listen to the song, they are like, 'Oh this feels like a new Alexa. This feels like this girl has grown, this girl has matured,' and through my voice, 'that this girl has been through a lot and she's here right now giving us a new song that will make you feel something different.' So, that's what I wanted people to feel when listening to my latest single," she said.

It was four years ago when Ilacad released her debut album "To The Moon And Back."

Currently, Ilacad is one of the lead stars of Star Cinema's upcoming movie "Four Sisters Before the Wedding," which is prequel of the 2013 hit film "Four Sisters and a Wedding." In the film, Ilacad will play the role of young Bobbie, originally played by Bea Alonzo.

In her most recent Instagram post, Ilacad shared the official poster of the film which also stars Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio and Belle Mariano.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, the movie will be streaming worldwide this Decmeber on the following platforms: KTX.ph (ktx.ph), Iwant TFC (iwanttfc.com), IPTV, Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv), and Sky Cable PPV (mysky.com.ph/cinexpress) for only P150 per ticket.

