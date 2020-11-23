‘Reresbak na!’ Fans cheer Marissa’s return in ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’

Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) returns after 18 years in the Monday episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Reresbak na!”

So went the cheers of Team Marissa as the character portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria returned in the Monday episode of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Sta. Maria had not been seen in the ABS-CBN drama for a week. In the story, Marissa was in hiding for 18 years in Indonesia, where she re-built her life and founded a pearl company that would rival Ellice’s (Iza Calzado).

Now back in the Philippines, Marissa was intent on carrying out her vengeful plans — motivated by the false belief that Ellice ordered her assassination nearly two decades ago, which resulted in the death of her infant son Jacob.

As the mysterious owner of La Sierra, Marissa set into motion the downfall of Ellice’s Ceñidoza Pearls even before she reemerged.

Her return is also seen to further complicate relationships she left nearly two decades ago: her ties with her mother, Lucing (Maricel Soriano), whom she left in the dark as to her plans; and the father of Jacob, Gabriel (Sam Milby), who remains in a “loveless marriage” with Ellice.

It remains to be seen how Marissa came to be a mother to the teenaged Jake (Grae Fernandez), who happens to have a blossoming romance with Hope (Kira Balinger), Ellice’s daughter with Gabriel.

“We’re back in business,” Marissa said, as she reunited with her aides Blue (Nico Antonio) and Tutti (Brenda Mage) — a scene which sparked excitement among fans of the show, going by the flood of comments on Kapamilya Online Live.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

