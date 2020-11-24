Judy Ann Santos-starrer 'Mindanao' is PH entry to 93rd Oscars

MANILA – The war drama “Mindanao” has been chosen as the Philippines' entry to the International Feature Film category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

This was announced by Film Academy of the Philippines director general Vivian Velez through a Facebook post of the organization on Tuesday.

Directed by Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao” stars Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon, who both won the top acting prizes at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival for their performances in the movie.

The film likewise took home the 2019 MMFF best picture award, among other trophies.

In the movie, Santos portrays Saima, a Muslim mother caring for her daughter with cancer. Dizon, on the other hand, plays the the soldier-husband of Saima.

“Mindanao” also touches on the armed conflict in parts of the island, intercut with an animated retelling of the Mindanao folklore of warrior brothers Rajah and Sulayman.

Ahead of its MMFF debut last year, “Mindanao” has already made waves internationally, with screenings from Busan to Tokyo and another best actress win for Santos in Cairo.

