How Paulo Avelino feels about rave reviews received by 'Fan Girl'

MANILA – Paulo Avelino feels overwhelmed following the rave reviews received by his movie “Fan Girl” including the positive feedback it got from The Hollywood Reporter.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Avelino said it only affirms his belief that he made the right call when he decided to work with filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone again.

“Of course, you appreciate whenever someone writes a good review not just about the individual performances, of us, but also of all the people behind the movie. I am very thankful,” he said.

Avelino, who plays a version of himself in the film, and showbiz newcomer Charlie Dizon, who portrays the title role, were lauded by the Hollywood Reporter for their respective performances.

Avelino was praised for his “remarkable decisiveness” in portraying himself and putting “his name and body on the line.” The actor, film critic Deborah Young noted, had a scene involving male frontal nudity.

The portrayal “could be a cold shower (or perhaps titillating) to his rom-com fans,” Young wrote.

“It is nonetheless an engaging if volatile performance, and most of the audience will side with him rather than with his perversely invasive fan.”

The fan was meanwhile played with “great naturalness” by Dizon, according to the review — surely a welcome praise for the fresh face whose role in “Fan Girl” serves as her launching project.

A Black Sheep co-production, “Fan Girl” made its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival.

Jadaone said it is elating to see positive reviews about the film, especially since the movie was four years in the making.

“Always, as artists and filmmakers, we need to make films that question our values, philosophies lalo siguro ngayon na mas marami nang kuwento 'yung mapalabas. Sobrang grateful din ako na natapos namin ito after four years. Finally, it has come to the Philippines after we have shown it in Tokyo and Estonia,” she said.

As announced on Tuesday, “Fan Girl” is one of the official entries to the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival which will go digital for the first time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related video: