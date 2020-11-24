From handbags to guitars: How Blackpink's Rosé spends her fortune

Blackpink’s Rosé, née Park Chae-young, has been singing and playing music ever since she was young. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, she initially pursued her passion for music by learning how to play the piano and guitar, and performing at her local church choir.

It was in 2012 when her father encouraged her to join YG Entertainment’s Australian auditions, where she ranked first out of 700 participants. She soon moved to South Korea to kick off her K-pop career, eventually becoming one-fourth of girl group Blackpink.

Her bandmate Lisa might be the richest member of the group, but Rosé hasn’t done too shabbily for herself, either, and is now believed to be worth around US$8-9 million. So how exactly did Rosé make her fortune, and what does she like to spend it on?

Her career with Blackpink

As lead vocalist with the world’s most-famous girl group, after performing at sold-out arena shows around the world, Rosé has made the bulk of her earnings from live performances.

But it doesn’t stop here – the 23-year-old is reportedly working on her own solo track set for release later this year, which will undoubtedly lead to even more income.

Her brand endorsements

Beyond her singing career Rosé also makes bank through her many brand endorsements. Her biggest is her partnership with Yves Saint Laurent; the brand and its creative director Anthony Vaccarello reportedly took an interest in the star because of her front-row appearances at their fashion shows.

Apart from this, she is also the face of Japanese cosmetics brand Kiss Me and even online video game Perfect World Mobile.

Her luxury bag collection

Blackpink and luxury fashion clearly go hand in hand. When Rosé isn’t posing for fashion houses, she’s filling her own wardrobe with luxury handbags by the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and, of course, YSL; fans estimate her collection to be worth around US$65,000, and one of her most expensive pieces is a US$6,250 satchel by Delvaux.

Her shopping trips

Rosé has been spotted by fans going on shopping trips all around the world, whether it’s hitting up the YSL boutique in Paris, shopping for cosmetics in Sydney with Lisa, or browsing stores by herself in Tokyo.

Her guitar collection

A true musician at heart, Rosé is well-known by fans for her incredible covers of hit songs. In order to produce these covers, Rosé has made serious investments in her instruments – particularly her guitars.

The star has an impressive collection, which websites such as Equipboard have taken note of, clocking guitars by top brands including two Fender Telecasters, a Gibson J200 and a Martin OOO-15. Some are even more pricey than her handbags, such as her limited-edition Supreme Fender Stratocaster – a one-off collab with the hip skateboarding brand – that currently retails up to US$10,000 on eBay.