Andi Eigenmann, Jake Ejercito share sweet post for 9th birthday of daughter Ellie

MANILA -- Actress Andie Eigenmann took to social media to share her birthday message for her daughter Ellie who turned 9 on Monday.

Ellie is Eigenmann's daughter with her former boyfriend, Jake Ejercito.

"Today we celebrate 9 years of life for my firstborn ELLIE! 9 years of bringing so much life into mine as well. I wouldn’t trade having you for anything in this world my dearest Elle belle. I will forever be grateful that the universe gave me YOU. You only become more and more special to me as the years go by, and that’s exactly what inspires me to do my best as your mom, because that’s what you deserve! Thank you so much for being YOU," Eigenmann wrote in the caption.

"Just watching you grow into such an admirable lady brings me sooo much joy and fills my heart with pride. I am in awe of the person you have become — an amazing, funny kid with a big big heart, and it has been such a privilege to be your mom!" she added.

For his part, Ejercito also shared his greeting for his daughter.

"Who you are and who you’re becoming is truly amazing to witness. Happy birthday to the coolest and loveliest in my galaxy! Love you love you, my princess," he wrote in the caption.

While Eigenmann and Ejercito are no longer together, they have managed to be on good terms as parents to their daughter.

Andi is now pregnant with her second child with current partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

Related video: