Amid controversies, FDCP faces budget cuts for 2021 - Sotto

MANILA -- Budget slashes loom on the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) for 2021 amid widespread protests from the entertainment industry of its controversial directives and policies.

“Yes, that’s accurate, we are considering budget cuts on FDCP," Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III told ABS-CBN News Monday night before the resumption this week of budget hearings for the film agency.

Sotto also said it was unfortunate that the agency had reaped various forms of criticisms regarding its functions.

Sotto had earlier rapped the excessive authority of the FDCP on the audio-visual industry with its issuance of protocols on the conduct of shoots and tapings on the movie, TV and other allied industries during the pandemic.

“Pati TV sinama nila when FDCP is only mandated to oversee film development,” said Sotto, a former actor who stood as principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 9167 creating the FDCP nearly two decades ago.

The FDCP mandated protocols were also bashed by a group of local producers, production guilds as well as advertising and marketing groups who have enforced their own set of production guidelines.

At the November 19 Senate budget hearing, Sotto also questioned the FDCP’s alleged attempt to widen the scope of its authority and implementing rules and guidelines, particularly in acquiring supervision over the Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Bakit gagawa ka ngayon ng bagong IRR at bibigyan mo ng bagong power 'yung Council... when the original IRR after 2002 was unquestioned. The council cannot be superior to Congress," Sotto said at the hearing.

Sotto also disclosed to ABS-CBN News he was also looking at cuts of the agency officials’ overseas travel expenses.

FDCP head Liza Dino had previously reiterated to ABS-CBN News that the agency was not overstepping its mandate in enforcing protocols.

“As line agencies that cover all sectors, DOH and DOLE collaborated with FDCP which served as a participating agency in providing context, inputs, and recommendations on the health and safety guidelines governing film and audio-visual production activities,” she said.

Dino also released its latest statement to ABS-CBN NEWS Monday night, citing its cooperation with Sotto.

“FDCP thanks Senate President Sotto for his inputs and bringing to light the concerns brought up to him by members of the industry. We thank him as well for allowing the proposed budget of FDCP for 2021 to be deemed submitted. As manifested in the interpellation with him as well as the members of the Senate, FDCP is sincere in its commitment to review and take action on the current challenges now of the industry," Dino said.

"As the primary author of RA 9167 as well as in pushing for legislation benefiting the industry, Senator Sotto truly is a champion of Philippine cinema, and we will be honored to work with him and the members of the industry to help it survive and recover, especially in this time of the pandemic,” she added.

