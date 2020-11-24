Alisah Bonaobra records new song by OPM icon Cecile Azarcon

Filipino singer Alisah Bonaobra

MANILA -- Filipino singer Alisah Bonaobra is set to release her latest single "Faithful" composed by OPM icon Cecile Azarcon on November 26.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday via Zoom, Bonaobra described the song, which is released under San Francisco-based RJA Productions, as “very timely” especially during this pandemic.

"'Yung message po nung song is all about God. God is faithful. 'Yun po ang pinaka-summary nung mismong song po, God is faithful," Bonaobra said.

According to Bonaobra, it's an honor to record the song penned by Azarcon, who is behind some of the Filipino classics like Martin Nievera’s “Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin,” Kuh Ledesma’s “I Think I’m In Love,” Chiqui Pineda’s “How Did You Know,” and Basil Valdez's "Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga."

Azarcon is now living in the San Francisco Bay area.

"I'm very happy. 'Di ko po ma-explain na kanta ni Ms. Cecile Azarcon ang kakantahin ko. Isa lang 'yon sa mga talagang nagpapakita na God is really doing something na hindi natin ini-expect," Bonaobra added.

In a statement, Azarcon said she composed "Faithful" in 30 minutes and that it “came out like a personal prayer to God.”

“The music and the lyrics just flowed together and fell into place as I reflected on the many times that I have experienced God's faithfulness in my life. Even in those times when I have not been faithful to Him, He remained faithful to me,” Azarcon said.

“May this song remind us that whether we are in good or bad times, God’s caring presence and unfailing love will prove to be our greatest treasure, security and blessing," Azarcon added.

Azarcon also praised Bonaobra's heartfelt rendition of "Faithful."

“You can give Alisah any song and she will deliver it and give it all she’s got. That’s exactly what she did with ‘Faithful.’ From a songwriter’s perspective, she was able to capture my sentiments which is actually a testimony of my own personal walk with God,” Azarcon said.

Aside from "Faithful," Bonaobra is planning to release a new album and a concert next year.

"Siguro the next big thing for me for 2021 na po. 'Yun nga po 'yung album with RJA Productions and we are also looking forward to do a concert po sa San Francisco para makapagbigay pasasalamat sa suporta na ibinibigay po ng mga kapwa Filipino and even po 'yung mga foreigner na nandoon po," Bonaobra said.



Prior to "Faithful," Bonaobra released the songs “Ginto Ang Sandali” and “Gintong Tinig.” She also released the Christmas single “Kahit Na Malayo Pa Ang Pasko.”

Bonaobra, a finalist during the second season of “The Voice of the Philippines,” made headlines when she joined the "X Factor UK" in 2017.

