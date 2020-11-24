7 new Korean films and series coming to Netflix

MANILA – Seven new Korean titles are coming to Netflix for K-pop fans around the world to enjoy.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the popular streaming platform said this development comes amid the blossoming relationship between Korea’s creative ecosystem and Netflix.

“This year marked an incredible milestone for Korean filmmakers with the triumphant of director Bong Joon-ho’s 'Parasite' winning the Oscars, positive reviews around Netflix film 'Time to Hunt,' and the global popularity of '#Alive' via Netflix across the world,” said Minyoung Kim, Netflix’s vice president of content in Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“Netflix is at the forefront of changing the way entertainment is enjoyed throughout the world. We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and travel everywhere. We’re bringing Korean storytelling with the goal to entertain our members around the world,” she added.

Among the new must-watch Korean films and series coming which will become available on the platform in the coming weeks are “The Call,” “Space Sweepers,” “What Happened to Mr. Cha,” “The Uncanny Counter,” “Run On” and “Lovestruck in the City.”

Below are more details about each project, as provided by Netflix.

1. The Call

Premiere date: November 27, 2020

Cast and creators: Director Lee Chung-hyun, Park Shin hye, Jun Jong-seo

Synopsis: When 28-year-old Seo-yeon loses her cell phone on her way to visit her sick, estranged mother in a rural area, she digs up a decade-old cordless phone from the junk closet of her childhood home. She suddenly gets a call from a woman named Young-sook asking for her friend. Seo-yeon hangs up thinking the woman has the wrong number, but later learns that the call was coming from the same house 20 years ago.

2. Space Sweepers

Premiere date: Q1 2021

Cast and creators: Director Jo Sung-hee, Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, Yoo Hai-jin

Synopsis: Set in 2092, Earth has become a bleak planet which will soon be uninhabitable. The privileged class now live as UTS citizens on pristine habitats built between Earth and the moon, while 95% of the human race, the non-citizens, struggle to survive on the ruined Earth. Spaceship Victory is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris, which is a life-risking job since space debris fly at immense speed. But crewed with a genius space pilot Tae-ho, a mysterious ex-space pirate Captain Jang, an ex-con spaceship engineer Tiger Park, and a reprogrammed military robot Bubs, Spaceship Victory surpasses all other space sweepers. After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory’s crew find a 7-year-old girl inside. They realize that she’s the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, and decide to demand ransom in exchange.

3. What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Premiere date: January 1, 2021

Cast and creators: Director Kim Dong-kyu, Cha In-pyo, Cho Dal-hwan

Synopsis: With the image of a gentle and perfect man, Mr. Cha enjoyed immense popularity in the '90s but he is now a has-been who reminisces about his glory days and waits for someone to cast him again. One day Mr. Cha visits a gym to take a shower after a stroll but the building begins to crumble and he gets stuck in the pile Can he get rescued while maintaining his gentle and perfect image.

4. Sweet Home

Launch date: December 18, 2020

Cast and creators: Director Lee Eung-bok, Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-hyun

Synopsis: Adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name, "Sweet Home" is a 10-episode thriller based on the unique world in which people turn into monsters that reflect their internal desires. Cha Hyeon-su, a reclusive high school student who moves into a new apartment called Green Home after a personal tragedy, faces a series of life changing situations that brings him out to the world to save others.

5. The Uncanny Counter

Premiere dsate: November 28, 2020

Cast and xreators: Director You Sun-dong, writer Yeoh Gee-na, Cho Byeong-gyu, Yu Jun-sang, Kim Se-jeong

Synopsis: Based on a popular webtoon of the same title, "The Uncanny Counter" is a satisfying tale of superheroes who, when not hunting down obstinate evil spirits, toil in a noodle shop. The dynamic story depicts the struggle between the evil spirits who come down to Earth from the afterworld to become immortal and the Counters, each endowed with a special gift such as brute strength, psychometry and healing, who chase them down.

6. Run On

Premiere date: December 16, 2020

Cast and creators: Director Lee Jae-hun, writer Park Si-hyeon, Yim Si-wan, Shin Sae-kyung, Choi Soo-young, Kang Tae-oh

Synopsis: "Run On" is a romantic drama about the intermingling of people who have trouble communicating, even while speaking in the same language. It features people from different backgrounds who nurture relationships using their own language.

7. Lovestruck in the City

Premiere date: December 2020

Cast and creators: Director Park Shin-woo, writer Jung Hyun-jung, Ji Chang-wook, Kim Ji-won

Synopsis: "Lovestruck in the City" is a realistic portrayal of young people who pursue romance and happiness while struggling to get by in a busy, competitive urban environment.