Zephanie tapped to sing 'Wish' theme for PH release

MANILA - Singer Zephanie Dimaranan has been chosen to sing "Aking Hiling," the Filipino rendition of "This Wish," the theme song of Disney's latest animated movie "Wish," which is now available in Philippine cinemas.

Zephanie's "Aking Hiling" was released over the weekend and is now available on all various music streaming platforms.



"I believe that great things truly come at the right time and season of our lives. And I just can't put into words how happy and grateful I feel for being given the opportunity to sing 'Aking Hiling' — the localized version of 'This Wish' from the soundtrack of Disney’s 'Wish.' ⭐️," Zephanie shared on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who made it possible! Thank you to all the people who believe in me. I am so grateful for all the love and support you have given me since day one, so I wanna share this blessing with all of you! ✨," she added.

Zephanie was among the Filipino artists who collaborated with Disney for the launch of Disney+ in the Philippines.

Dimaranan rose to fame in July 2019 when she won “Idol Philippines.” A former contestant of “The Voice Kids” in 2015, Zephanie has released nearly a dozen singles and has been part of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

In 2021, she made headlines when she attended a bootcamp of the global pop group Now United in Abu Dhabi.

Disney has also tapped other Filipino singers in the past. Singer Morissette was tapped to record the “Imagine More” theme song of Disney+ for Filipino viewers. She also performed an official rendition “A Whole New World” for the Philippine release of “Aladdin” in 2019.

Actress Janella Salvador recorded “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” to mark the release of the animated movie in the Philippines in 2016.

In 2020, Moira dela Torre was tapped to sing the Philippine version of the "Mulan" theme song "Reflection."

From the archives:

