Ria Atayde joins Save the Children's Christmas campaign launch

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Ria Atayde on Thursday attended the launch of the "Tayo ang Pasko" campaign of Save the Children Philippines, a non-profit organization for children.



Atayde is an ambassador of the NGO dedicated to addressing the country's food crisis and child hunger.



In her speech, the actress talked about the 2 programs prepared by the foundation for Christmas this year.

She also took the chance to share why she wanted to work with the foundation.



“Apart from my job as an actress, this one really gives me a sense of fulfillment,” Atayde said in her speech.

Atayde shared that during the pandemic, she went around with Save the Children and flew to Catanduanes after a typhoon.

The experience helped her see firsthand the help that the foundation was able to extend to children in need.



Atayde added that the event is personally important for her because she is constantly finding ways to help the foundation achieve its mission and mentioned that they are gradually reaching their goal.



“With a campaign like this natutulungan natin yung mga nandun sa kasuluksulukan, kaduludulohan na nagugutom [at] nahihirapan,” she added.



Atayde encouraged attendees to consider helping Save The Children’s programs in their gift-giving events for Christmas.