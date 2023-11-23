MANILA --- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo and his fiancée Maiqui Pineda have asked former Vice President Leni Robredo to be one of their godmothers in their upcoming wedding.

Domingo confirmed this in a social media post as he uploaded photos of him and Pineda with Robredo.

'Confirmed! Hi Ninang Leni!" Domingo simply captioned his post.

In the comment section of his post, Robredo left the message: "Yay!! Thanks for dinner."

Robredo also said she is excited to be the "ninang" of the sweet couple.

Domingo earlier said that he and Pineda will push through with their wedding as scheduled after she revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

Domingo and Pineda had already attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic church.

The couple celebrated their fifth year together last August.

