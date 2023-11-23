MANILA -- ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo is excited to produce the comeback album of Kapuso Jennylyn Mercado.

"I am very excited because this is the first time I am producing an album for her. And I hope na mailabas namin 'yung the best na magre-represent ng voice ni Jennylyn and makapag-contribute kami sa project na ito sa paglago ng Original Pilipino Music in general," Manalo told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview on Thursday morning.

Mercado earlier confirmed that she is now part of Star Music as she uploaded a snap taken from their meeting.

The award-winning artist-songwriter-producer also praised Mercado as a recording artist.

"Si Jennylyn kasi sobra siyang underrated na singer but she is a very good vocalist. And, dahil sa magandang background niya sa acting ay sobra talagang natural 'yung paglagay niya ng emotion whenever she sings a song. So, si Jennylyn ang talagang aabangan natin ay 'yung heart, the emotion that she will put into the songs that she will sing," Manalo said.

According to Manalo, Mercado's album will consist mostly of original compositions.

"Pero naghahanap kami ng isang remake na unexpected, pero this is mostly an album of all original compositions," he said.

"Mayroon na kaming first four songs na na-approve as of yesterday. Kapag full-length album kasi minimum of eight songs... Mayroong iba-ibang genres na ie-explore si Jen para makita 'yung lalim ng musicality niya, hindi lang yung one dimensional," he added.

Manalo added that Mercado will start recording first week of December.

"Tapos nagpa-plan kami na mag-release ng first single by the first quarter," he said.

"Talagang super creatively involved si Jennylyn. Sa direction ng overall sound ng album, sa messaging ng lyrics, sobra siyang hands-on. And na-appreciate niya 'yon kasi first time niya maramdaman na she is being creatively involved. Kasi in the past she's just being given songs and then 'kantahin mo yan,' wala siyang masyadong creative input. Pero ngayon, sobrang collaborative and we are giving her 'yung maging part ng creative decision," Manalo added.

This is not the first time that Mercado is doing a project with ABS-CBN. In 2016, she starred in the Star Cinema movie "Just the Three of Us" opposite John Lloyd Cruz.

