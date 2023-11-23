Watch more News on iWantTFC

Dolly de Leon attended the Oscars for the first time earlier this year for her nominated film “Triangle of Sadness”.

She’s hoping that her latest project will also get some attention in Hollywood this award season.

“Iti Mapukpukaw” or “The Missing” is the Philippines’ Best International Feature Film entry to the 96th Oscars, which will be held in March 2024.

'Iti Mapukpukaw' is PH official entry to 96th Academy Awards

Powered mostly by grassroots support, its Academy Awards campaign has begun in earnest. Its team is seeking to show the first animated film Philippine entry to the Oscars to as many awards voters as possible.

With its limited budget, “Iti Mapukpukaw” is something of a miracle.

Clocking at 90 minutes, it was shot in just four days using a green screen background. For eight months, over 90 Filipino animators drew over the live-action footage, resulting in a visually stunning look.

With its dramatic and sci-fi elements rendered in rotoscope and 2D animation, it is a unique Filipino film that may surprise many viewers with its resonant themes.

The cast and crew knew they have something special in their hands.

De Leon, however, shared that she almost backed out of the project before filming started.

Even though she instantly fell in love with its story, she was worried if she would be able to do justice to the role because it required her to speak in Ilocano.

"For me, that was the biggest challenge because I didn't want to offend the Ilocanos," she said. "I was very anxious about that. But we had the support of everyone and Carl helped me manage it while shooting."

The Golden Globe nominee said the film gives her so much pride as an actress and as a Filipina.

Writer-director Carl Joseph Papa started writing the story in 2018. It is partly based on his own personal experience.

In sharing it, the filmmaker hopes that abuse victims would know that it is never too late to speak up.

"The story of Eric is like a combination of the stories of me and along with other victims that I talked to," said Papa. "It started from a place of anger at first, the first time I wrote it. But then I guess, talking with other people and then sitting with the material that I had, that soften it up a bit."

The story is centered on Eric, played by Carlo Aquino.

Cinemalaya review: 'Iti Mapukpukaw' deserves acting awards

Eric’s suppressed past has affected his life and he encounters a situation that makes him face his demons for the first time.

The film also stars Gio Gahol as Carlo, whose steadfast support was a transformative force in Eric’s life.

Gahol, whose background is in theater, shares how “Iti Mapukpukaw” challenged him as an actor.

"[It was] very rewarding because it was very challenging," said Gahol. "We're used to being onstage, we're used to being able to identify where we are exactly at that point in time. And having to shoot in green screen, all of that is just taken out of the environment."

He added: "So, the context isn't clear. It has to be clear in your head, where you are, what the space is, what the mood is. It scared me a little bit because I wasn't sure if I was doing the right thing and I've never been in an animated film before."

Hollywood awards voters are currently screening dozens of films that are hoping to be in the list of nominees.