In 2007, the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center uploaded a video of inmates dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”.

It quickly became a sensation, one of the very first viral hits on YouTube and to this day has been viewed 59 million times.

It has since inspired a musical called “Prison Dancer” that was written by Filipino-Canadians Romeo Candido and Carmen de Jesus.

Nina Lee Aquino, the artistic director of the National Arts Center English Theatre, is also the director of the musical.

She has been involved with the project from the beginning.

"[This] has been a labor of love for Romeo Candido and Carmen de Jesus," said Aquino. "They have been working at this for, more than 10 years. And I've been, been involved with this project really, as a supporter."

Aquino is also a Fil-Canadian who previously served as the artistic director of Toronto’s Factory Theatre.

She explained that Candido and De Jesus wanted to give a human face to the inmates who danced in the viral video.

“Prison Dancers,” with its message of love and hope, had its world premiere at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton last May to rave reviews.

It won the Sterling Awards for two of the actors, Diana del Rosario and its lead actor, Julio Fuentes.

Aquino has high hopes for the musical and its Fil-Canadian cast and production staff.

"Their passion for this work has just grown exponentially so I'm really, really happy," she added. "Now that it's here at the National Arts Center, I'm really hoping that this becomes a launching pad for really fruitful careers."

With the musical now being staged in Ottawa, the cast and its director even did a flash mob at the Byward Market to generate buzz about the show.

Aquino hopes that "Prison Dancers" will also get a chance to be featured onstage in other Canadian cities as well as in the Philippines.

"Prison Dancers The Musical" will have its limited run in Ottawa from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2.