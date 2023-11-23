Eminem is coming to Fortnite as a skin

Courtesy: Fortnite

Slim Shady will be coming to Fortnite.

Rapper Eminem will be coming on the battle-royale game's Big Bang event, where players can purchase the rapper as a skin for the game.

Eminem on Fortnite will come in three outfits: Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More starting November 29.

Attending the Big Bang event will allow players who have the Marshall Never More to unlock Marshall Magma Style.

In the past, Fortnite has partnered with personalities and musical acts such as Marshmello, Ariana Grande, BTS, and Lewis Hamilton.