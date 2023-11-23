Elijah Canlas confirms breakup with Miles Ocampo

Photo from Miles Ocampo's Instagram page

MANILA -- "Senior High" actor Elijah Canlas has confirmed that he and actress Miles Ocampo have broken up.

"We went through a rough patch recently mainly because we are going through our own stuff," he said, adding that they split up "a couple of months ago."

"We are okay, we are not mad at each other... I'm always gonna have love for her and support her with what she does but right now we are taking our time figuring things out," he said.

Managed by Cornerstone Entertainment, Canlas had just dropped his debut single, “Kilala Kita,” which was first heard on the teen drama series “Senior High.”

Written by Canlas, produced by Cavill, and released by Island Records Philippines and Cornerstone Entertainment, "Kilala Kita” is about a boy reintroducing himself to a girl who only thinks of herself.

Canlas has been gaining significant attention for his exceptional acting skills in the series "Senior High," where he stars alongside the actress Andrea Brillantes.

In "Senior High," Canlas delivers a remarkable performance that leaves viewers in awe of his talent. He flawlessly embodies his character, bringing a depth and authenticity that resonates with the audience. His ability to portray emotions and navigate complex storylines with finesse has earned him praise from critics and fans alike.

Canlas told ABS-CBN News that he has also been supporting Brillantes, who has been going through different challenges and issues right now.

"I really don’t want to meddle in it. We all go through our personal things and Andrea is a great person and a great artist. I have nothing but support for her and yeah we are here for her," he said.