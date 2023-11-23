Star Magic artist Aya Fernandez . Photo by Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Even though Aya Fernandez found a promising career in showbiz, she continues to volunteer. Last year, she finished her 45-day training with Philippine Army Reserve Force, following the footsteps of other celebrity reservists.

“‘Yung combat fighting, interest ko talaga siya ever since. I do martial arts. So when I was invited, bukod sa maa-apply ko siya, I would be trained further. I’m a licensed scuba diver, puwede akong matawag for rescue operations ng AFP kapag kinakailangan,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Recalling the physical training and reflecting on its impact, she said: “Masaya siya. Natuto ako sa rightful shooting. Military training siya talaga and very physical. Pero ang bagong natutunan ko ay ‘yung map reading and ‘yung mag-identify ng strategies sa war. ‘Yung istorya ng commanders na lumaban sa SAF, ‘yung nasa on-ground operations sa Marawi, ‘yung stories sa bawat peace-making, nakakaiyak siya at inspiring.”

Fernandez also detailed her role as a sergeant. “On disaster operations, puwede akong matawag. ‘Yun din ang naghikayat sa akin (na makakatulong sa bansa). Nung sumali ako, marami akong natutunan sa mga nakasama ko. Nakaka-humble ‘yung mga kuwento nila kung bakit sila sumama.”

The young Star Magic artist also did some volunteer work for She Talks Asia, a group co-founded by Bianca Gonzalez and Iza Calzado; the Masungi Georeserve, and other organizations that focus on women and environment.

“I feel like there’s no greater empowerment than being able to empower other people. Kahit anong gawin ko or kahit anong trabaho ko, if it will add value to other people, go ako diyan,” Fernandez said.

Turning passion project into business

In 2015, she started her livelihood project Project Lily, which she eventually turned into a business.

“Nag-start kami as a livelihood project in 2015. After nun, wala talaga akong planong mag-negosyo pero na-realize ko para maging sustainable ‘yung cause, kailangan gawin siyang entity kaya siya naging social enterprise,” she explained.

“Eco-Uling by Project Lily is my startup business company. It’s a social enterprise. Nagma-manufacture kami ng mga eco-friendly na uling. ‘Yung mga coconut shells and coconut waste. We are hoping for partnerships with the Quezon City local government local unit para ‘yung waste ng QC, ‘yung coconut waste ng QC, gagamitin namin para maging uling. Every year, mayroon tayong 2.2 million tons ng coconut waste sa Pilipinas na nasasayang lang na napupunta sa landfills. Ang dami-daming resources ng Pilipinas na hindi natin nagagamit into something useful na innovative. Mayroong kaming machines and research and development department na puwede naming magamit to transform these wastes na problema into something na useful.”

The young entrepreneur hopes to inspire others. “Small steps but I really hope na Eco-Uling would inspire other young entrepreneurs and would empower the youth na kaya natin na kailangan lang talaga na mayroong mag-start,” she said.

On acting, hosting

Fernandez started her showbiz career as MYX VJ and considers Robi Domingo as her mentor.

Now she has her new online show “Glitter Entertainment Chatter Show,” which will stream on YouTube and Facebook on December 3 at 4 p.m.

“Napaka-generous ni Robi Domingo na mag-share ng experiences sa aming mga new breed of artists. Very grateful ako dun. Maganda na mayroon kaming itinuturing na tao na aspirational. I’m very grateful sa kanya,” she said.

The young artist, who is part of the Kapamilya serye “Nag-aapoy Na Damdamin,” also has an upcoming Netflix movie with Paolo Contis.

“‘Yung premise niya basically mayroong batang nagsulat ng letter kay Santa tapos na-misspell naging Satan so napunta siya kay Paolo tapos nagpanggap siyang Santa pero siya si Satan. Teacher ako dun nung bata,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fernandez also expresed her gratitude to Star Magic.

“I’m very very grateful sa Star Magic. Hindi ko plinanong maging artista. Ang kuwento ko, OJT ako sa ABS-CBN Publishing, pinagbuhat lang ako ng supervisor ko ng gamit papuntang Star Magic office at doon ako na-discover ni Mr. M (Johnny Manahan). Ganun lang. ‘Yung question was, ‘Gusto mong mag-artista?’ I was like, ‘Totoo ba ito?’ she recalled.

“I feel like they were angels on earth, they were instruments of God, how I was able to survive through the pandemic. Kasi nung 2019, nag-MYX ako. Sabi ko, mag-iipon lang ako. Nung 2020, magre-reporter na ako kaso nag-freeze hiring tapos nag-stop kami ng operations sa negosyo so nganga talaga and then doon ako in-offer-an ng una kong teleserye na 'Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.' After nun, tuluy-tuloy na. Naging part ako ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' 'Viral Scandal,' 'A Family Affair,' and ngayon ang 'Nag-aapoy Na Damdamin.' I’m very grateful sa Star Magic. They believed in my talent. Pinagkatiwalaan nila ako. Acting has been very therapeutic and it’s been my source of healing through the years and I will always do my best to pay it forward and I will always go beyond excellence for them.”