Zsa Zsa Padilla's official fan page on Facebook hacked

MANILA -- The official fan page of singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla on social media site Facebook was hacked, the singer announced on Monday.

Padilla and her admin lost control of their Meta page. Aside from her fan page, the Facebook page of her luxury vacation farmhouse rental Casa Esperanza was also hacked. She also shared that her admin's personal page was compromised.

"Took many years to build and just a wrong click to lose," Padilla captioned her Instagram post.

"Devastating naman. Na-hack yung official fan page ko sa FB which my friend and admin Cathy built for many years. Damay pa ang page ng Casa Esperanza and worst of all yung personal page nya kasama lahat ng appointments niya for photography until January. There's no way she can contact her clients now! Why has it become so easy for the hackers, Meta? Help!" Padilla shared.

Padilla is one of the mainstays of "ASAP Natin 'To."

Related video: