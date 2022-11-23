Photos from Stephanie Prince's Instagram account.

MANILA - Filipino drag queen Stephanie Prince dazzled on the runway of "Canada's Drag Race vs The World" with her Pinoy-inspired look for the "Queen of the World" category.

In the premiere episode of the show that aired last Saturday, Stephanie looked regal in her tattooed bodysuit covered with fabric from the Igorots in Northern Luzon and a tower of clay pots over her head.

"This is actually an homage to my grandpa because he died very, very recently and I couldn’t go home. This is kinda like a love letter to him because he is the village king," she said describing her outfit.

"You look stunning. It is fashion but also herstory and history, and it just makes an impact and it’s personal," resident judge Traci Melchor commented on her look.

Despite her impressive look, Stephanie missed the mark on the girl group challenge and landed in the bottom two with Kendall Gender. Vanity Milan won the lipsync battle and decided to keep the Filipino drag queen for another week.

Stephanie ended her journey on the second season of “Canada’s Drag Race” finishing 10th overall.

The drag queen from Calgary, Alberta lost the lip-sync battle to Synthia Kiss after both failed to impress the judges in an acting challenge in the third episode of the series.

Despite this, Stephanie gave a remarkable showing on the runaway with her Jollibee-inspired entrance look. She was also praised during the design challenge for her high-fashion dress made of posters.

Kyne from Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario was the first Filipino drag queen to compete in “Canada’s Drag Race” placing 11th overall in its debut season.

Kimmy Couture followed Stephanie in the third season and reached the finale but failed to make it to the final lip-sync.

The other queens include Silky Nutmeg Ganache (US season 11, All Stars 6), Ra’Jah O’hara (US season 11, All Stars 6), Anita Wigl’it (Down Under S1), Icesis Couture (Canada S2), Kendall Gender (Canada S2), Rita Baga (Canada S1), Vanity Milan (UK S3), and Victoria Scone (UK S3).

The first international all stars season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, hosted by the UK, saw the victory of UK season 1 contestant Blu Hydrangea.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand.”

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC