MANILA – Nikki Gil turned to social media to mark her 7th wedding anniversary with her husband BJ Albert.

“Happy 7th anniversary (yesterday lol) @bj_albert thank you for choosing to love me every day,” Gil captioned her Instagram post showing them kissing on their wedding day.

In another post, Gil shared a clip of her singing Regine Velasquez’s “Araw Gabi.”

The former MYX VJ said that song number was a last-minute gift she gave her husband on the day they tied the knot.

In the clip, Gil was accompanied by some members of the UP Jazz Ensemble, Manila String Machine and some of her relatives.

Gil and Albert welcomed their first child in 2017. They welcomed their daughter in October last year.

Recently, their family went on a grand vacation in the United States where they toured Walt Disney World in Florida.

Gil was a MYX VJ for a decade aside from being a host in ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show “ASAP.”

She also appeared as an actress on TV series like “Apoy Sa Dagat,” “Maria Mercedes,” and “Hawak Kamay.”