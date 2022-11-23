As small as Singapore’s local music scene is, it allows artists such as Naomi G (pictured) to expand their horizons. Handout

After a two-year hiatus, Singaporean alternative R&B artist Naomi G is back with a new single titled “Delirium” and she is finding a new audience beyond her nation’s borders; the Philippines included.

“’Delirium’ is about coping with your partner’s dissociative episodes,' ' explained Naomi, who says her form of alternative R&B isn’t for slow dances or dance floors.

“I don’t write them to be catchy but rather for people to reflect and see how they can apply the meanings.”

Naomi’s music isn’t your garden-variety R&B.

“Delirium” find some electronica and soft jazz also woven into the song given Naomi listens to different genres.

“Sure there’s some romantic stuff, but there’s a lot of mental health issues and provocative themes because I am dealing with these at the moment,” she says.

When the 27-year old Singaporean saw her previous single “Pray” – that was about toxic masculinity – reach audiences from all over the world, Naomi G felt reinvigorated.

“The song resonated with audiences - women in particular – all over, and that gave me more confidence in the music that I make,” she pointed out. “I think that the internet and social media has allowed music and creative work to reach out to a wider audience.”

And now, Naomi hopes to also connect with a Philippine audience.

“The themes and topics I write and sing about are universal and I am sure, Filipino women can also identify with ‘Delirium’ more so coming out of this long lockdown due to Covid-19. And when I have built a sufficient body of work, then maybe I can perform in the Philippines.”

The young singer plans to release new singles almost every month leading to a full length album sometime this late 2023.

“I’ve got a lot of stories to tell through songs,” she summed up. “And I feel that Filipinos will appreciate them as well.”

“Delirium” is out now on all major music platforms, with the music video dropping on November 25.

It will be the first of eight album tracks slated for gradual release in 2023.