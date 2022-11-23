MANILA - “Leonor Will Never Die,” the Filipino film about a retired screenwriter who accidentally goes into a coma and is transported into the world of her own action flick, has been nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards, a prestigious award-giving body in Hollywood.

The movie is up for Best International Film, along with “Corsage,” “Joyland,” “Return to Seoul,” and “Saint Omer.”

The Spirit Awards will take place in a giant tent by Santa Monica beach on March 4.

“Leonor Will Never Die” made its world premiere in January 2022, as an entry in the World Dramatic Competition of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

It took home the Sundance Special Jury Award for Innovative Spirit, and went on to be screened in various international film festivals in San Francisco, Switzerland, and Taipei, among others.

Last September, the movie directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar was also given the Amplify Voices Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

