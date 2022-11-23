MANILA -- Folk pop band Ben&Ben is set to release their latest single "Dear" on Friday, November 25.

The release of the upcoming single was announced by the band on its social media pages.

"'Only the two of us can understand the sureness of our love.' Our new song comes out on November 25 midnight. It’s called 'Dear,'" the popularband wrote.

On Twitter, the group teased lines from the chorus.

only the two of us

can understand

the sureness of

our love — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) November 22, 2022

This is the band's follow-up to its heartbreaking songs "The Ones We Loved," "Langyang Pag-Ibig" and "Paninindigan Kita," which were all released this year.

Ben&Ben is set to hold their homecoming concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on December 18.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

