MANILA—Coco Martin and Regine Velasquez were among the ABS-CBN stars featured in the TV5 Christmas station ID released on Monday, indicating the continued strong ties between the 2 networks.

The music video for “Atin ang Pasko Kapatid” showed stars and personalities from several current TV5 programs, including ABS-CBN Entertainment titles.

Martin was seen with Julia Montes for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” along with Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia for “Viral Scandal.”

Both programs are Kapamilya primetime offerings that simulcast on TV5 through an unprecedented block-time partnership that launched in March. Two other Primetime Bida shows — “Marry Me, Marry You” and “La Vida Lena” — also air on the Kapatid network.

Velasquez, meanwhile, was shown in the station ID with her fellow mainstays in “ASAP Natin ‘To” — Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, Maymay Entrata, Darren Espanto, Loisa Andalio, and Ronnie Alonte.

The iconic concert variety show has been simulcast on TV5 since January, along with the film anthology “FPJ: Da King,” under the same block-time agreement.

Kapamilya stars were similarly featured in the May 2021 station ID of TV5, “Iba sa 5.”

The move to air several ABS-CBN titles also on TV5 is part of the Kapamilya network’s efforts to continue being of service to Filipinos, following its forced broadcast shutdown in mid-2020 due to the denial of its franchise renewal application.