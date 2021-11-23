In order to make his ailing grandmother happy, Saul (Gerald Anderson) agrees to an unexpected relationship with caregiver Heart Batumbakal (Gigi de Lana) in the upcoming series on iQiyi, “Hello, Heart.”

On Tuesday, the official trailer of the show was shown to the public, giving an overview of how Heart became close to Doña Conchita and eventually to Saul.

The trailer establishes Heart as a bubbly breadwinner of her family and becomes the caregiver of Doña Conchita, who is suffering from dementia.

Because of her condition, Conchita mistakes Heart for her grandson Saul’s wife. So the two end up agreeing to pretend as husband and wife for Conchita’s happiness.

However, Saul becomes suspicious of Heart when she catches her wearing a luxury diamond necklace from her grandmother.

This is the first time Anderson and De Lana will be paired together in an acting project.

De Lana also performed the series’ official theme song, Roselle Nava’s “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” which she previously covered in a video that went viral online.

“Hello, Heart” will premiere on December 15 at 8 p.m. on iQiyi.

The series is part of the multi-title content deal iQiyi signed with ABS-CBN, which aims to fortify the commitments of both companies in bringing high-quality, relatable and inspiring Philippine content with universal themes while championing the Filipino talents and stories onto the global stage.