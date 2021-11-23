Evicted ‘PBB’ housemates Albie Casiño, Chie Filomeno, and John Adajar join ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’ on Tuesday.

MANILA — Evicted “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemates Albie Casiño, Chie Filomeno, and John Adajar each have a “Big Four” for the reality show in mind.

The former housemates were asked to name their picks during their guesting as contestants of “Madlang Pi-Poll” in “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

Since its premiere, “PBB” editions end with final four contenders dubbed the “Big Four.” Among them, the “Big Winner” is named.

Asked whether they each have a Big Winner they’re rooting for, Casiño opted instead to name his Big Four, with Filomeno and Adajar following suit.

Casiño’s picks are viral online seller Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, comedian Brenda Mage, volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, and singer Kyle Echarri.

Filomeno’s are Valdez, singers KD Estrada and Anji Salvacion, and Madam Inutz.

Adajar’s, meanwhile, are Madam Inutz, former radio DJ Karen Bordador, beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, and Valdez.

The three evictees’ common picks are Valdez and Madam Inutz.

During their guesting in “Madlang Pi-Poll,” Casiño, Filomeno, and Adajar also recalled their experiences inside the “PBB” house, as they answered relevant polling questions.

By the end of the interactive game show, the three won a total of P10,000, while the home players earned P95,000 which was then divided and raffled off to four lucky winners.