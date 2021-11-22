Screen grab from Kris Aquino's Instagram page.

Kris Aquino acknowledged to being a "Swiftie", as she penned a sweet message for her fiancé, former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

Over the weekend, Aquino posted the lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Better Man", alluding to Sarmiento.

"When I woke up beside him this morning, I really thanked God and thanked my kuya up in heaven for reconnecting me with #thebetterman," Aquino wrote in the caption.

She also thanked Sarmiento for standing up and fighting for her.

"Thank you babe… Nobody has stood up & fought for me the way you have consistently been doing. You have never blamed me for my past, instead you have just loved me for me," Aquino wrote.

Aquino and Sarmiento first made public their relationship in August, followed by her announcement of their engagement on October 24.

RELATED VIDEO