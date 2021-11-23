Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer KD Estrada, who was nominated to be evicted on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" Season 10, thanked fellow housemate Anji Salvacion for her support for him on the hit reality show.

On their 31st day inside the famous yellow house, Estrada asked Salvacion if they can talk, as seen in a video released by "PBB" on Monday.

"If ever this is my last week, thank you for keeping up with whatever... Even I am like this, thank you for trying to be my friend pa rin," Estrada told Salvacion, who immediately said: "I am not trying to. I am your friend. But the thing is I want you to help yourself. Self-love that is how you can help yourself."

"You know the truth here. We all love each other, we all want to be here, we care for each other," she added.

Estrada then opened up about being nominated multiple times.

"When I got nominated the first time, it made me cry talaga. Then the next week I tried to improve talaga then I still got nominated," Estrada said.

"Although, you know what I am so proud of you when you like open up. ... I am like a mom. Good thing you have a mom and then you have a mom at the same time. I am the second mom," Salvacion told him.

In the confession room, Estrada told Big Brother or Kuya that he is slowly trying to improve.

"Of course po there's always room for improvement po. Basta huwag lang po tumigil sa pag-improve. Even small improvement, still improvement," he said.

Estrada also said he is just thankful to have friends.

"Mas magaan po ang pakiram. And I feel grateful that I have real friends po talaga. Close ko naman po sila lahat. Just make memories while I still have this week," Estrada said.

Earlier in the reality series, Salvacion once confronted Estrada about his feelings towards her. She told him that she cares for him as a friend and that there will never be a chance for them to have a romantic relationship.

Aside from Salvacion, Alexa Ilacad and Kyle Echarri are also nominated for eviction this week.

Last Saturday, actress Chie Filomeno was the third housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.