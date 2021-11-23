Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber turned to social media to share his birthday message for his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, who turned 25.

"To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever," Bieber, 27, wrote on Instagram as he posted snaps of their sweet moments together.

"Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you."

The "Peaches" singer added: "You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that."

The two first met in their early teens and finally confirmed their romantic relationship in early 2016.

After months of officially being together, reports circulated that they broke up. The two started to date again in 2018, the year they also got engaged.

In 2019, Bieber and Baldwin got married for a second time in South Carolina.