MANILA – Kylie Verzosa confessed she was initially nervous for her boyfriend, actor Jake Cuenca, to see the trailer of her upcoming movie “My Husband, My Lover.”

The former Miss International said she did not know how Cuenca would react, adding she herself was shocked when she first saw the trailer filled with a lot of her intimate scenes with her leading men Marco Gumabao and Adrian Alandy.

“Actually takot ako nung una kasi nung lumabas na medyo na-shock din ako sa trailer so medyo natakot ako sa reaction niya,” she told Push in an interview.

Surprisingly, Verzosa said Cuenca was really supportive.

“He was so proud of the movie, of the work I’ve done. So sobrang suwerte ko na sobrang supportive niya talaga sa career ko and all the decisions I make,” she said.

Nonetheless, Verzosa said she might just ask Cuenca not to watch those provocative scenes she had.

“Hindi na lang niya papanuorin those scenes kasi it’s hard. Tao din tayo so nahihirapan ang tao manuod. But he’s so supportive and he doesn’t give me a hard time. And proud siya ginagawa ko,” she said.

According to Verzosa, the premise of the movie is about a woman who is torn between her husband and her lover.

“The story is unique dahil in some part of the story her husband becomes her lover and her lover becomes her husband and I think 'yun 'yung isang very interesting twist ng story,” she said.

Saying she has never cheated in a relationship and has never experienced being cheated on, Verzosa said portraying her role was quite a challenge for her.

“My character wants everything. As Alice gusto niya talaga lahat. She wants her husband and she wants her lover. If she can have both then it’s a perfect world. But as Kylie hindi ko kaya. That’s why naman na-enjoy ko 'yung character kasi it makes me explore things na hindi ko naman ma-e-explore in real life,” she said.

Aside from Verzosa, Gumabao and Alandy, “My Husband, My Lover” also features Cindy Miranda. It will stream on Vivamax starting November 26.