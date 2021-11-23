Ellen Adarna celebrates mother-in-law on her birthday

MANILA – Ellen Adarna paid tribute to her mother-in-law in a recent social media post as the mother of her husband Derek Ramsay celebrated her birthday.

On Instagram, Adarna shared a photo of her with her mother-in-law from her wedding, with Ramsay’s mom holding her dearly while the actor looks on.

“Happy birthday to my kind, beautiful, wonderful and ever reliable Mom… Tita… Mom Tita? Tita Mom? Mom? Hehehe I'm not used to it yet. Momomomomom,” she wrote in the caption.

Adarna could also not help but crack a joke as she said she is so fortunate to have her mother-in-law because “takot na takot si Derek sa 'yo nyahahahaha.”

In the comments section, Ramsay told his wife, “You are so cute.”

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot at Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan last November 11.

When they exchanged vows on their wedding day, Adarna turned emotional as she told Ramsay how he is the perfect one for her.

“There is no perfect person. It’s just the one that I choose, the one that’s worth fighting for. And it’s you,” she said.

Ramsay, for his part, shared why he chose to propose to Adarna even if they have only been together for less than a year.

“I have no doubts when it comes to our relationship. I have no doubts with what I feel for you and Elias. Despite the speed of everything, I have never been so sure about my life. I have fallen so deeply in love with you,” he said.