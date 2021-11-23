Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Dominic Ochoa shared his excitement to work again with one of Kapamilya's popular love teams Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes or SethDrea.

Ochoa is part of the upcoming series "Saying Goodbye" with Brillantes and Fedelin as the lead stars.

In Star Magic's "Inside News" on Monday, Ochoa said he's just happy to do a new project with the young stars, whom he last worked with in the inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," which ended last November 12.

According to Ochoa, he will be the father of Fedelin's character in the upcoming series.

"Supposedly ako 'yung daddy ni Blythe, si William. And then after few days they replaced me and my character ay ginawang tatay ni Seth. I am excited dahil sila pa rin ang kasama ko. Sila ang huli kong nakita bago ako umuwi -- 'yung dalawa. I am excited," Ochoa said.

"Kausap ko lang si Seth kahapon actually. Nag-uusap naman kami niyang regular, nangangamusta. Kaya lang mauuna silang mag-taping dahil most of the scenes are sa kanila. Istorya nila 'yon, magulang kami," he added.

Aside from his excitement to be working again with SethDrea, Ochoa said he is just thankful and happy to blessed with another project.

"Ako naman whether marami kang taping or konti ang taping basta kasama ay masaya. Basta trabaho ay game ako diyan, hindi ba?" Ochoa concluded.

“Saying Goodbye” will follow the story of Ricky and Elise, an unlikely pair brought together by their love for music and adventure.



An iQiyi original offering produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, it will premiere exclusively on streaming platform worldwide.