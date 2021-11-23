SB19 marks its third year anniversary with “Our Zone” concert. Handout

Araneta Coliseum has witnessed numerous performances from top Filipino artists in its long history -- and Filipino supergroup SB19 is set to be added to the elite group of musicians, who have graced its stage.

Despite doing the concert virtually, the popular P-pop group is raring to show its live two-day anniversary concert on November 27 and 28 from the Big Dome.

In a virtual media conference, the group admitted it is overwhelming to have made it to the popular concert venue.

“Super overwhelming and happy kami na finally it's happening. Talagang makakapag-perform na kami sa Araneta. Before nga po, nangangarap lang kami na sana 'di ba in the future, makapag-perform tayo sa stage na ito. Marami na kami napanood na concerts sa Araneta before,” Josh said.

He also hoped that they could return to Araneta once again when audiences are finally allowed inside concert venues.

“At least nandun pa rin kami sa stage na 'yun and virtually mapapanood po nila kami. Sisiguraduhin po namin na worth it 'yung gagawin naming performances. In the future, siyempre gusto namin ulitin ito at ipakita sa tao na live na live po sa harap namin,” he added.

Unlike their past virtual concert, the concert billed as “Our Zone” will have a live virtual audience which also excites SB19.

SB19 was supposed to have an Araneta show in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the group also promised surprises in the forthcoming digital show where they will be performing three new songs as part of their third year anniversary.

“Yung three new songs po namin, iba-iba po yung genre niya. May ballad, mayroong parang gospel-type, 'yung last one medyo retro 'yung dating -- '70s disco vibe,” Pablo hinted.

As a gift for their legions of fans, the concert caps its month-long anniversary celebration.

“Since 3 years na po kami sa industry, we wanted to talk about the zone itself. Kasi nung una, going pa lang po kami niyan. Hinahanap pa lang po namin 'yung sarili namin. Kumbaga, we were experimenting kung saan kami babagay, ano bang mga genre gusto naming gawin,” Pablo said.

“'Back in the Zone' kasi matagal kaming namahinga. Since nagkaroon ng pandemic, naiba po 'yung mga plans namin... parang comeback namin... 'Our Zone' we will be talking about the zone itself. Ano ba yung meron sa zone? Ano ba yung hatid ng zone? Ano ba 'yung pakiramdam ag nandun ka sa zone?”

The “SB19 Our Zone 2021: Anniversary Concert will happen on November 27 and 28, both at 5 p.m., but with different programs, set lists, and activities.

The concert, which will feature live performances, games and special guests, offers five “Zones” or ticket tiers to choose from. Tickets are available via KTX.PH and www.sb19ozone.com.

The group is coming from the successful staging of its “Back in the Zone” concert in August which set the record as the highest-grossing concert on KTX with more than 14,000 unique viewers.