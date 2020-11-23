‘Ungkatan ng past!’ ‘Four Sisters’ prequel recreates original film’s poster

MANILA — Star Cinema on Monday released the official poster of the film prequel “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” providing the first glimpse of the younger set of cast in character as the well-loved siblings in the original film.

Here's the official movie poster of the much-anticipated prequel, #FourSistersBeforeTheWedding! Streaming worldwide this Decmeber on the following platforms:

The poster shows the new cast — Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as CJ — replicating the group pose seen in the 2013 film’s poster.

The original cast of “Four Sisters and the Wedding” included Bea Alonzo as Bobbie, Angel Locsin as Alex, Toni Gonzaga as Teddie, Shaina Magdayao as Gabbie, and Enchong Dee as CJ.

Confirmed new cast members, based on the poster, are Carmina Villaroel, Dominic Ochoa, Irma Adlawan, Kakai Bautista, Cai Cortez, Jameson Blake, Joao Costancia, Pinky Amador, Minnie Aguilar, Boom Labrusca, Jenny Miller, Jeremiah Lisbo, and Gigi de Lana.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, the original film followed the Salazar family members as they reunited for the wedding of the youngest brother, CJ, in the process reopening old wounds they’ve long left unaddressed.

The Mae Cruz-Alviar-helmed follow-up, set 10 years before the wedding, will explore the relationships of the sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts as shown in “Four Sisters and the Wedding.”

“Four Sisters Before the Wedding” will be available to stream in December through KTX.ph, iWant TFC, IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky Cable PPV, at P150 per ticket.