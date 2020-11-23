Robredo thanks K-pop fans for helping relief program for typhoon victims

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday thanked K-pop fan clubs for contributing supplies to the government leader’s relief program for victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Robredo herself shared on Twitter photos of the goods sent by supporters of Blackpink as well as fans of Bang Yedam of Treasure.

“Super touching that these K-pop fans are doing their share through our office's relief efforts for typhoon victims,” she wrote.

Super touching that these K-Pop fans are doing their share through our office's relief efforts for typhoon victims.



Thank you very much @YedamStarIntl (supporters of Bang Yedam of TREASURE) and @filoblinksph (fans of Blackpink) for your generosity❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KF6PSWrAZ — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) November 22, 2020

Among the goods they sent were instant noodles, sacks of rice and sleeping mats, among others.

“Thank you very much @YedamStarIntl (supporters of Bang Yedam of TREASURE) and @filoblinksph (fans of Blackpink) for your generosity,” Robredo added.

In the recent weeks, Robredo has been active in relief operations to aid those affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

As seen in her social media updates, Robredo and her office have been busy distributing donated relief aid in various areas of the country hardly hit by the recent natural calamities.

Related video: