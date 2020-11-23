Netflix to release BL series 'Gameboys' with additional scenes

'Gameboys' stars Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas. Handout

MANILA – Popular streaming platform Netflix is going to release the Filipino boys love (BL) series “Gameboys” featuring never-before-scenes.

While its original version will continue to be available on YouTube, Netflix said in a press release on Monday that it will release the "level-up" edition worldwide beginning December 30.

With this, old and new of “Gameboys” alike can look forward to refreshed and re-shot scenes, additional footage, new correspondence and ‘vidgram’ stories from the characters throughout the series.

“Our goal with ‘Gameboys’ was to create a truly Filipino BL while also delivering universal themes and messages about two boys who find themselves connecting during the pandemic using the all-computer-screen format,” said series the creator Jun Robles Lana.

“The global health crisis basically forced us to rethink how we were producing stories, and institute a work-from-home shoot, involving actors recording themselves using their personal phones, supervised by a small crew attending the set virtually. We are excited to share Gameboys Level-Up Edition with the world through Netflix,” Lana added.

Meanwhile, director Ivan Andrew Payawal said “Gamboys” has “definitely expanded our creativity to deliver content that we’re truly proud of despite the quarantine and safe distancing measures.”

“The message of this show has been our unstoppable force to carry on no matter how hard the challenges were because we believe that Gameboys shows a love that is universal and speaks one language regardless of gender, orientation and physical connection. It is the kind of love that encompasses virtual connection as we prove that love indeed has no boundaries. Now it is going to be on Netflix for the world to discover as Gameboys Level-Up Edition, and I am very proud of what our team has achieved,” said Payawal.

Starring Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas, the show is rides the wave of successful Asian BLs. It follows two live-stream gamers, Cairo (Canlas) and Gavreel (de Santos), who are rivals online but get matched in the game of love. They find connection while beating digital and personal obstacles.

“Gameboys” was originally produced by Ideafirst, the company behind the hits “Die Beautiful,” “Ang Dalawang Mrs Reyes” and “Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi.”

