Kim Chiu reads mean comments to mark 2M YouTube subscribers

MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu now has 2 million subscribers on YouTube and to mark this digital milestone, she agreed to read mean and hateful comments about her for her vlog.

She also thanked all her fans for supporting her journey as a video content creator.

"Thank you for joining me in this journey as I show you the personal side of KIM! Thank you for appreciating my videos. I hope you get to enjoy and somehow be inspired by some of them. Cheers to more and more subscribers, videos, content and more more laughter and a few tears (kung meron man)," she wrote in the caption, saying she was hesitant at first to read such comments.

"Pero FUN pala siya! Watch the video and hope you’ll like it! As Gandhi says, 'No one can hurt you, without your permission,'" she added.

Chiu said her team randomly picked the hateful comments about the way she looks, acts and even how she sings from YouTube and Twitter.

One of the mean comments she read was, "Na-expose mo ang sarili mo Kim Chiu tanga ka talaga."

The actress replied: "Wala naman talagang tanga. Sadyang nagkakamali lang. At saka 'yung mga pagkakamali na 'yon it will help you grow. It will thicken your character in life. It will make you strong 'yung mga pagkakamali natin. Kaya tayo binigyan ng pagkakamali para matututo tayo. So huwag tanga agad."

The actress, however, turned emotional as she replied to a comment lambasting her about her confusing "classroom" analogy, which led to the viral "Bawal Lumabas" campaign. The netizen also claimed that Chiu became rich because of that.

"Dinonate ko naman 'yung mga kinita ko roon. So 'di man ako yumaman as yumaman sa bulsa. Yumaman naman ako sa good deed. So, that's more important. Naiiyak ako. Naging 2 million ang yaman ko dahil dumami kayo. Basta masaya ako. I'm very grateful and blessed to share kung anuman 'yung nakuha ko sa pagkakamali na 'yon," Chiu said.

She also reacted to a netizen saying that celebrities like her who decide to turn off the comment section on some of their videos are cowards.

Chiu explained: "Kung i-turn off man namin ‘yung comments section namin, ‘yun ay tao din naman kami. ‘Di ba sometimes hindi mo na ma-control ‘yung tao kasi minsan sa comment box mo nag-aaway-away na silang lahat."

"Pero tao rin kami nasasaktan. Like you, like everybody else. Sadyang kilala niyo lang kami kasi ito ‘yung line of work namin. We chose to entertain people -- dancing, acting, singing, hosting para maaliw naman kayo sa amin," she added.



