‘Grow with one another’: How Matteo, Sarah resolve conflicts as newlyweds

MANILA — For actor Matteo Guidicelli, every day of his first year of marriage with pop star Sarah Geronimo has been a learning experience, with past conflicts helping resolve new ones.

“I think it’s very, very normal to have conflicts here and there. You wish not to have them, but I think it’s normal to have them,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Guidicelli opened up about his married life during a virtual conference of Sun Life Philippines, which he endorses.

“What’s important is you say, ‘It’s my fault,’” he quipped.

Turning serious, Guidicelli added: “Learn from your mistakes. You want to be proactive all the time. You can’t dwell on the past. You can’t dwell on the negative sides. Be positive, be proactive, and try to grow with one another, with each other.”

Guidicelli, 30, and Geronimo, 32, are a couple of months away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in February 2020.

“It’s great. It’s good fun. It’s hard to explain,” he said of being a newlywed. “Being married, I recommend to everybody out there! But you really have to find the right partner. That’s very important.”

LITTLE GUIDICELLI?

Guidicelli and Geronimo had been together for six years before they exchanged vows. Now able to share a home, Guidicelli said they are relishing their time together — one reason they aren’t “in a rush” to welcome a child of their own.

“If it happens next week, great! It’s a blessing talaga,” he said. “But right now, we’re not trying, we’re just letting life move on, and enjoying each other. We haven’t really spent time together in our boyfriend-girlfriend stage, so we’re very blessed today.”

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo pose together at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball. Photo courtesy of Metro.Style

Guidicelli and Geronimo’s relationship has been the frequent subject of headlines over the years, due to the disapproval of the “Tala” hitmaker’s parents of the romance.

During the interview, Guidicelli did not speak on the topic of his in-laws and where they currently stand on the marriage, nine months since the controversial wedding.

“We’re not rushing anything,” Guidicelli said of him and his wife becoming first-time parents.

When the time does come, however, Guidicelli expressed confidence that he and Geronimo will be financially prepared.

“We’ve been blessed. Sarah and I, we’ve been working since before,” he said, referring to his and Geronimo’s respective showbiz breakthrough in 2006 and 2003.

Apart from his career in the limelight, Guidicelli is also an entrepreneur, managing restaurants in Manila and his hometown of Cebu.

“I’m very blessed and lucky that my parents taught me how to invest properly, and having the savings grow and appreciate,” he said.

Noting that his sister Giorgia recently welcomed her first child, Guidicelli said, “I can’t wait to have our family grow even bigger.”

