‘From all my heart’: Nicole Scherzinger dedicates ‘Pangako’ rendition to fellow Filipinos

MANILA — Here’s a treat for Filipino fans of The Pussycat Dolls and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Filipino-American singer has recorded her version of the OPM tune “Pangako,” written by Ogie Alcasid and popularized by Regine Vealsquez.

Scherzinger’s rendition of “Pangako” was produced by Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta.

The track is part of Laureta’s album “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective,” co-produced by ABS-CBN Music International.

Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta. ABS-CBN Music International

Born to Filipino parents, Laureta grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his music career.

Laureta has since worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, and The Pussycat Dolls.

“I’m really blessed to do a lot of stuff around the world and work with so many cool, dope people. But it is so important for me as a musician to give back to my community as much energy, time, and effort I have given so many artists around the world,” he said.

Scherzinger, who has time and again expressed pride in being part Filipino, meanwhile shared her excitement with the project on Instagram.

“I really hope that this collaboration makes my Filipino fans proud!” Scherzinger wrote. “I’ve always wanted to honor my heritage and when my music director and dear friend @troylaureta came to me with this project it felt like the perfect opportunity!”

The record was Scherzinger’s first time to sing entirely in Tagalog, she said.

“I hope you all enjoy it as much as I loved singing it from all my heart to yours. Pangako means promise and it’s available now on all streaming platforms.”