Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery on her hand

MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto underwent surgery on her right hand on Sunday.

Barretto updated her followers about the procedure on Instagram.

"They are going to operate on my right hand. Good morning, kapag nakakakita ako ng naka-blue at green kinakabahan ako," Barretto posted just minutes before entering the operating room.

In another post, Barretto explained that she injured her hand last year during the wake of her father Miguel Alvir Barretto.

"If you remember last year, na-ospital ako during my dad's wake. 'Yung right hand ko medyo nagkaproblema. Nung chineck ng doctor, I have to have an emergency procedure or operation. So I'm asking everybody to please pray for me. Not to worry my palanggas and Claudinians, kasi strong naman ako, kaya ko naman. ... I'm really scared pero my Ate Gretchen ever since this morning she's making me laugh and laugh and laugh. At least naging maganda ang araw ko," she said.

Last year, Claudine allegedly figured in a physical confrontation with her sister, Marjorie Barretto.

The youngest of the Barretto siblings sustained an injury on her hand and complained of dizziness following the alleged confrontation with Marjorie, according to Ruby Baguhin, who brought the actress to the hospital.

Baguhin, a staff member of Gretchen, had accompanied Claudine at the wake at The Heritage Park in Taguig.

The supposed altercation between Claudine and Marjorie came a day after Gretchen’s visit to the wake resulted in a scuffle involving other Barretto relatives.

