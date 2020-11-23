Anne Curtis concedes baby daughter looks more like her husband Erwan

MANILA – Anne Curtis has conceded that her firstborn daughter Dahlia is indeed a carbon copy of her husband Erwan Heussaff.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” Curtis shared that she has learned to accept this, after eight months of caring for their daughter every day.

“Mini Erwan siya. Nakakatawa kasi nine months ako 'yung nagdala [sa tiyan ko] pero ang kamuka ay si Erwan talaga. Pero so far, nakikita naman a lot of sa ugali niya, lumalabas na 'yung pagka-ako. Feeling ko magiging singer din siya tulad ko,” she said in jest.

Curtiss said it makes her happy to see Heussaff as a hands-on dad because this is the first time she is seeing this side of him.

“Nakakatuwa lalo na ngayon we started 'yung solids niya, complimentary feeding. This is the time for him to enjoy it kasi forte niya 'yun. After we were done with all the puree, now is the time that he can really play around. Gumagawa siya ng parang mga gourmet baby food para kay Dahlia. Naaaliw ako na makita 'yun. He’s been great. He’s been really, really amazing and supportive,” she said.

When asked how Dahlia has strengthened their relationship as a couple, Curtis said they are experiencing a different kind of love for each other as they go through this chapter together.

“When you start up as boyfriend and girlfriend, it’s a new level. When you get engaged, it’s a new level. When you get married, para kayong new level of falling in love all over again. When you have your first child together, I can’t explain what kind of love it is but it’s a whole different level altogether. It’s just all amazing,” she said.

And despite the pandemic, Curtis said she considers every day a precious moment for her and Heussaff because they get to witness all of Dahlia’s firsts.

“There are so many [fond memories with Dahlia during this pandemic] because we’ve been with her 24/7. I really witnessed all of her firsts -- her first smile, the first time na talagang she learned how to reach for me. Ngayon nangingilala na. All these little small things,” she said.

“I can’t choose just one because every day there is something new that has been like a really favorite moment for me,” she added.

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia in Australia in March.

