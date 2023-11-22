MANILA -- The "Pagtatag" concert of Pinoy supergroup SB19 at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium IHS in Dubai on November 24 has been cancelled, 1Z Entertainment announced Tuesday night.

"It is with deep regret to announce the cancellation of the PAGTATAG! World Tour: Dubai. We deeply apologize to everyone inconvenienced by this cancellation. Your continuous patience and understanding are greatly appreciated. Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin will continue to work hard and prepare for their future performances with positivity and gratitude knowing that they have your unwavering support and trust," part of the post read.

Those who bought tickets as well as merchandise will be refunded.

Just last week, SB19 cancelled its concert Singapore "due to unforseen circumstances" and "to prioritize the well-being of our artists."



Over the weekend, the group also announced the cancellation of their November 19 concert in Bangkok.

SB19 previously announced that it will bring its "Pagtatag" tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and Dubai.

SB19, which was formed in 2019, is known for the hits "Go Up," "What?" and the current hit "Gento" which had even Korean idols doing the TikTok craze.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC