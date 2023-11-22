"It's Showtime" host Karylle celebrated the birthday of her husband, Sponge Cola vocalist Yael Yuzon, in Hong Kong.

On Instagram, Karllye greeted Yuzon as she uploaded snap of them at his favorite place Disneyland, where they checked out the newly opened World of Frozen attraction.

Joining them in the photo are their Sponge Cola family.

"Happy Disney birthday, @yaelyraz We are happy to celebrate our fave person in his fave place on earth," Karylle wrote.

"Please don't forget to greet Yaes a happy birthday!" she added

The couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in March.

They tied the knot back in 2014 at the San Antonio ng Padua Church in Silang, Cavite. It was a star-studded affair that included personalities from different fields -- showbiz, politics and business.