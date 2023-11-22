Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Karylle celebrates husband Yael Yuzon's birthday in HK

Posted at Nov 22 2023 04:16 PM

"It's Showtime" host Karylle celebrated the birthday of her husband, Sponge Cola vocalist Yael Yuzon, in Hong Kong.

On Instagram, Karllye greeted Yuzon as she uploaded snap of them at his favorite place Disneyland, where they checked out the newly opened World of Frozen attraction.

"Happy Disney birthday, @yaelyraz We are happy to celebrate our fave person in his fave place on earth," Karylle wrote.

The couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in March.

They tied the knot back in 2014 at the San Antonio ng Padua Church in Silang, Cavite. It was a star-studded affair that included personalities from different fields -- showbiz, politics and business. 

