HORI7ON set for comeback in Jan. 2024

MANILA — All-Filipino boy group HORI7ON is set to return next year with new music, Korean company MLD Entertainment revealed Wednesday.

In a statement, MLD Entertainment said the group will be releasing a "global good luck" track in January 2024.

HORI7ON is currently preparing for their appearance in the upcoming Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in the Philippines this December.

Composed of Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus, HORI7ON released their debut album "Friend-SHIP" with the title track "SIXTEEN" last July.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker."

