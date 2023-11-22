Fana expands to hip hop, gears up for collaborations

MANILA -- Expect to hear more hip hop music from OPM singer Fana in the future.

Fana said that recording her most recent single "Love Story Ko," which was originally done by her idol Gloc-9, is only the beginning of more hip hop projects for her.

"Actually ito talaga 'yung parang clue na 'yung mga next songs ay R&B, hip-hop genre talaga. Kasi I am really a fan of rap songs, hip hop itself. Hahaluan lang natin ng konting R&B," Fana told ABS-CBN News in a recent interview at the sidelines of Inspire Music's media conference.

For the coming year, Fana is also hoping to do more collaborations with her favorite artists.

"Next year, marami po akong mare-release na music and hopefully collaborations sa mga artists na talagang nilu-look up to ko. Soon malalaman niyo 'yan," she said.

Now that she is making a name for herself, Fana also shared her ultimate goal as a singer.

"My ultimate goal is not just to be known as singer. Katulad po ng Inspire Music, gusto ko pong makapag-inspire ng ibang tao sa aking musika na kahit 'yung genre mo ay ganito ay talagang may paglalagyan ka sa industriya," Fana said.

"Nakakatuwa nga po na maraming tao ang nagme-message sa akin na nagiging inspirasyon daw po ako na talagang ipagpapatuloy nila ang pagkanta dahil sa musika na naibibigay ko. So ayon din po ang isa sa nakakakataba ng puso at nagiging strength ko para magpatuloy pa. At 'yun naman ang gusto ko na makita nila sa akin na kahit anong pagsubok, kahit 'di ka manalo sa contest o anuman don't give up just continue," Fana added.

Her revival of "Love Story Ko" is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyrics video can be viewed on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Fana was a contestant of "The Voice Teens" season 1 in 2017 under the team of Sarah Geronimo but was axed in the "Knockouts" round.

In 2019, Fana also became one of the finalists of "Idol Philippines.

She released her debut single “Tawa-Tawa” under Star Music in July 2021.

